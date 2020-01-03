New figures reveal scale of attacks on north-east council workers

More than 9,000 council staff in the north-east have been assaulted in the last five years, new figures have revealed.

Statistics released under Freedom of Information show around 5,500 Aberdeen City Council workers and 3,800 staff in Aberdeenshire have been attacked since 2014.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett branded the figures “absolutely appalling”.

More than 700 assaults were recorded within the city council’s children’s and family services department in the last year alone.

In Aberdeenshire, staff in the local authority’s education and children’s services department were assaulted most often, with 3,121 incidents reported of which 2,629 involved physical violence.

Mr Burnett added: “No one should go to work and face any kind of verbal or physical assault.

“We need to make sure anyone who is assaulted has the confidence to speak about it – these attacks shouldn’t be happening.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We continue to work in partnership with staff and trade unions to strive to reduce incidents to as low a level as possible.

“Aberdeen City Council’s policy and procedures on violence at work are supplemented by risk assessments and other measures to protect all employees.

“Staff are encouraged to report any incident and the council has in place accurate and reliable systems for reporting violence against employees.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The safety and security of our employees is of paramount importance.

“Our staff work tirelessly to provide the best possible service we can to everyone in Aberdeenshire. Most of our residents, businesses and communities recognise that.

“Any verbal or physical assault against a member of council staff is unacceptable and we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach.”