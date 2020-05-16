New figures reveal one third of north-east workforce are key workers

New statistics have revealed that around a third of those employed in each of the north-east areas are classed as key workers.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has given an indication of the number of people employed in 2019 in key worker occupations, based on an interpretation of UK Government guidance.

The figures, released yesterday, cover the whole of the UK and are broken down into regions.

The status of workers has become particularly prominent in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Aberdeen, just over a quarter of the population has been identified as a key worker, with an estimation of 28.1% given.

Statistics broken down for the Aberdeen city region, a slightly wider scope, revealed that 5.9% of the population were employed in the education and childcare sector, 5.7% in the food and necessary goods industries and 10.8% in health and social care.

The figure for key public services was given as 0.8%, while an estimated 1.1% of residents worked in transport and public safety as well as national security.

The report stated that 6.3% of the population were employed in the utilities and communication sectors.

Meanwhile, just over a third of those in Aberdeenshire and Moray qualified as key workers. In total, 35.4% of people in Aberdeenshire were deemed to be in this category while 34.6% of people in Moray were in the same classification.

No further details were given for these areas.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from ONS said: “The definitions used by the ONS are indicative of the potential pool of employees in each key worker occupation group.

“The guidance is intentionally broad, and it is for employers to decide who is a key worker. Some workers under this definition may be furloughed; this is not captured in this definition.

“In 2019, 10.6 million of those employed (33% of the total workforce) were in key worker occupations and industries.”

Across the UK, the highest proportion of workers are employed in the health and social care sector.

On average, NHS Grampian employs around 13,000 people.

Who is classed as a Key Worker

Key worker status has been used in the north-east to define those whose children may be eligible for a childcare position within one of the hubs set up for young people to allow parents to work.

Guidance on key worker status in Scotland was issued by the Scottish Government in March.

Local authorities, such as Aberdeenshire Council, have also issued detailed information for businesses in the region, including which category sectors will fall under.

For example, fishing and primary processing would fall under category two along with energy supplies, telecommunications and water utilities.

Journalists and broadcasters and residents working in vehicle repair and MOT services, household equipment repair and maintenance services as well as the justice system fall under category three.