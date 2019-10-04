New figures reveal ‘magnificent’ drop in Aberdeen break-ins

The number of break-ins in Aberdeen has plummeted – and more intruders are being caught.

That is according to new statistics police have hailed as “unprecedented”.

According to the data, there was a 45.6% fall in the number of housebreakings in Aberdeen between 2017/18 and 2018/19 – and the number of break-in crimes cracked by police has risen from just over a quarter to more than a third.

A councillor who will study the figures with colleagues at a meeting next week has praised police for the outcome.

“These numbers are magnificent. It really does make for great reading,” said councillor David Cameron, who represents Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill.

He added: “The figures show police are well on top of housebreakings and the intelligence they have is very good.”

The figures show the number of incidents in the 12 months up to the end of March 2019 compared with the previous 12 months.

They also look at the average number of incidents that have taken place in each of the last five years.

According to the statistics, there were 475 housebreakings in the city in 2018/19 compared with 727 the year before – a 45.6% drop.

The number of housebreakings being detected rose from 26.1% in 2017/18 to 35.2% in 2018/19.

There were 666 motor vehicle crime incidents in 2018/19 compared with 683 in 2017/18 – a 2.5% drop.

In the report, North East Division commander Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson described the reduction in housebreakings and motor vehicle crimes as “unprecedented”.

He added: “We will continue to utilise the same approach of using intelligence and information to focus on the correct locations and offenders to minimise the disruption, inconvenience and harm that this crime type causes to innocent members of the public.”

He said that detection rates of housebreakings across all types of properties continued to rise.

He added: “Detecting 44.4% of break-ins to domestic dwelling houses is noteworthy.

“This indicates the correct approach is being utilised in response to this particularly intrusive and impactive crime type.”

The report is to be presented to Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee at a Town House meeting next Thursday.

Mr Cameron, who is one of 11 councillors on the committee, said: “Whatever practises the police have in place to keep these figures falling is working and they should keep it up.

“With the number of housebreakings being at 475 in 2017/18, we might soon be in a position where it falls to below one a day – what an achievement that would be.

“I would like to congratulate the police on their efforts.”

The statistics show there had been a year-on-year fall in thefts, motor vehicle thefts, dishonesty crimes and shoplifting.

There were 1,993 incidents of vandalism in 2017/18 compared with 1,691 in 2018/19.

Over the same period there was a fall in the number of serious assaults from 197 to 176, in the number of hate crimes from 255 to 238 and the number of common assaults from 2,954 to 2,713.

However, there was a rise in the number of robberies from 108 to 114, in the number of drug possession offences from 1,623 to 1,637 and in the number of drunk and disorderly conduct crimes from 170 to 276.

Ch Supt Thomson added: “This year has seen a further notable and welcome reduction in recorded crime and an increase in overall detection rates, in many cases well above the national average.

“This builds upon previous good performance and is indicative of the success of our overriding strategy of preventing crime in the first instance and detecting it when it does occur.”

He added: “This year has also seen a significant reduction in violent crime and further improvement in detection rates.

“This is welcomed and we accept the challenge of continuing to try to improve on what are very positive year-on-year reductions in this area, while managing foreseen impacts on us including Brexit uncertainty and environmental campaigning, which will place additional pressures locally and nationally.”