New figures reveal how many people are using north-east’s train stations

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) have revealed how many passengers pass through each railway station every year.

The organisation counted the number of entries and exits through each station in a year, coming back with the figures of passengers from every UK station.

Aberdeen is the only north-east railway station to break over a million passengers with 2.6 million recorded – the top in the region.

Stonehaven, which serves a number of routes south, follows the Granite City as the second most visited station, with Arbroath, Dyce and Inverurie completing the top five.

Around 32.8 million passengers used Glasgow Central, helping the facility retain its title as Scotland’s most used station – and ranking at number 11 in the UK’s overall busiest.

The busiest station in Britain, for the 16th consecutive year, was confirmed to be London Waterloo with 94.2 million passengers.

Denton in Greater Manchester, Stanlow & Thornton in Cheshire and Reddish South in Greater Manchester all had less than 100 entries/exits.

How do stations in the north-east rank?

Angus is home to one of Britain’s least used railway stations.

Barry Links in Carnoustie had only 122 entries and exits in the last year, making it the fourth least used station across the whole of the UK.

Previously, the station had even less passengers with just 24 people travelling.

Angus boasts three stations that had less than one-thousand passengers in one year.

Golf Street – another Carnoustie station – had only 280 passengers, trailing behind Monifieth’s Balmossie station which had 984.

In Moray, Elgin railway station had a quarter of a million passengers whereas the least used station, Keith, had just eighty-one-thousand people though its doors.

Portlethen, Aberdeenshire’s least used station, comes in even lower with just forty-six-thousand passengers in the course of a year.