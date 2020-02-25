New figures reveal extent of coercive control in north-east

A person falls victim to coercive control almost every day in the north-east, new figures show.

A new law introduced in April made it a specific offence to abuse someone you know by controlling their behaviour – and new statistics show for the first time how the change is helping vulnerable people in the region.

A total of 315 victims living in the north-east reported incidents under the new law between the start of April and the end of 2019 – and police detected two thirds of those incidents – 66.1% of them.

Of the victims identified in the new Police Scotland figures, 298 were female and 17 were male.

The figures show there were 119 victims in Aberdeen, 106 in Aberdeenshire, 51 in Angus and 39 in Moray.

Police chiefs welcomed the figures as an indicator of more being done to help support victims – particularly as 18,500 Scottish police staff have undergone specialist training about coercive control.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Domestic abuse has a devastating effect on individuals, on families and on children who are also often victims of these abusive behaviours.

“We are committed to bringing offenders to justice and continually improving how we respond to domestic abuse and work with a wide range of partners to provide support for victims and to improve our response.”

Before the new law came in, coercive control reports were recorded as part of a general ‘domestic abuse incidents’ category.

The new law criminalised the coercive and controlling behaviours used by domestic abusers, creating a single offence which covers the full range of abusive behaviours whether physical, psychological, financial or sexual.

The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

The statistics were part of a wider police report covering various categories of crime.

It said there was an 18% drop in reported housebreakings compared with the same period in 2018 and a 16% drop in reported motor vehicle crime.

In the same period, fraud reports rose 30% and drug dealing reports rose 6%

North East Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “It is only with the support you give us and the information and intelligence you provide that we can collectively work together to ensure our communities remain safe places.”