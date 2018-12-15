New figures reveal 24% rise in deliberate fires in north-east

The number of deliberate fires across Aberdeenshire has risen by 24% in a six-month period compared to last year.

New figures, for April to September 2018, show the number of deliberate blazes increased from 117 to 146 incidents when compared to the same period in 2017.

Five fires were started deliberately at HMP Grampian, five were set in woodland, and two in agricultural premises, while 121 incidents involved grassland and refuse.

Of the council wards, Peterhead North and Rattray had the most deliberate fires with 20 in the six-month period, compared to just three in West Garioch.

Meanwhile, the figures also show there were 75 accidental house fires, up from 72, for the same reporting period – an increase of 4%.

Of the 75 fires that occurred 61 (81%) started in the kitchen, according to the report. And 51 of the total required limited operational intervention from attending fire crews other than removing the item from the heat source or switching off the power supply and providing the homeowners with reassurance and fire safety advice.

There has also been a fall in the number of casualties from accidental house fires from 11 to seven (36%) for the same reporting period as last year.

A report to members of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee said: “It is pleasing to note that during this period there have been no fatal casualties as a result of accidental dwelling fires.

“All seven casualties resulted from fires that started in the kitchen – one went to hospital with serious injuries, two went to hospital with slight injuries and the remaining four were treated on scene and did not require hospital treatment.”

Five of the casualties were judged to be impaired by either alcohol or drugs.

The report adds that home fire-safety visits remain a “key focus” in the fire service’s bid to reduce accidental house fires, adding 791 had been carried out in the six-month period.

Councillors will consider the report when they meet on Thursday.