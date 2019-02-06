New figures detail the number of babies born at Aberdeen Midwives Unit in January

More than 30 babies were born in an Aberdeen hospital Midwives Unit last month.

The new figures released by NHS Grampian provide a breakdown into births on the unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

According to the health board of the 36 babies born at the unit 20 were boys and 16 were girls.

The majority of children born were to parents that already had one or more kids, with 16 mums welcoming their first child.

According to midwives the heaviest baby born in Aberdeen was 9lbs 7.5oz, the smallest was 5lbs 6.5oz.

The stats also reveal 50% of the children born in the unit were water births.

The majority of babies, 83%, were breastfeeding at birth, with all the babies skin-to-skin when they were born.