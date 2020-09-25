North-east auction service to host open weekend for new local spirit shop

An auction firm based in Aberdeenshire is set to host an open weekend for its latest business venture.

Whisky Hammer, a popular family-run whisky auction service which aims to bring an exciting array of whiskies to drinks-lovers all over the world, will run an open weekend at its premises in Udny from 10am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday.

The open weekend is taking place to celebrate the launch of Whisky Hammer’s new business venture, Still Spirit, a traditional retail shop for whisky and other fine spirits such as gin and rum.

Whisky Hammer was established in 2015 by brothers Daniel and Craig Milne.

Daniel said: “Still Spirit is our brand new business, which includes a traditional retail shop for whisky and other fine spirits such as gin and rum.

“We will be launching both a physical shop in our new premises in Udny as well as an online shop.

“The bit we are most excited about is our carefully designed tasting room and exclusive rare whisky bar which will be hosting regular ticketed tasting events.”

There will be free tasters on offer for visitors throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit Whisky Hammer’s Open Weekend event page on Facebook.