New family room created at Aberdeen shopping centre

Parents needing some time out during a shopping trip in Aberdeen can make use of a new family room.

Union Square shopping centre has launched the room with the intention of giving parents and guardians somewhere to take a moment out during their visit.

The newly renovated area is on the upper mall between Pizza Express and Mozza.

It offers changing areas for families including a space with a microwave for heating up food and drink, and a private breast-feeding room.

An interactive entertainment screen has also been installed in the space to ensure young families can enjoy time out, away from the hustle and bustle of the main centre, giving families a chance to relax while shopping.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The centre’s general manager, Ryan Manson, said: “We are very proud that Union Square has something for all ages, from great shops to exciting food and drink, as well as leisure options.

“We are confident the new room will provide the perfect environment for families to take some time out, while also having everything to keep the little ones entertained.”

The new family room is the second addition to the centre’s private family spaces and will complement its first family room which is on the lower mall between Greggs and Chopstix.