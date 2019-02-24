New exhibition visits Aberdeen hospital’s gallery

The first exhibition of the season has opened in an Aberdeen hospital.

Every year Grampian Hospitals Art Trust showcases artists in the Suttie Arts Space at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Alienation by Glasgow’s Michelle Hannah is based on the book Woman on the Edge of Time by Marge Piercy, which is recognised as one of the first feminist utopian novels.

Michelle created visions of the future, made from pieces of fashion and lifestyle magazines.

A spokeswoman for Grampian Hospitals Art Trust said: “The installation of Alienation, with its looped ambient music piece recorded in hospital waiting rooms, takes influence from this physical ‘surface’ of photography through the alien self, techno- feminism and unknown planetary landscapes.”

The exhibition will run until April 7.

The space is open 24/7, and can be visited by patients, staff and members of the public.

Michelle Hannah is currently the lecturer in performance on the M.Litt in fine art practice at Glasgow School of Art.

She was shortlisted for the Margaret Tait Award, the prestigious moving image prize, in 2013.