New exhibition shows Aberdeen NHS staff’s thoughts on Covid-19

A new exhibition has launched giving people the opportunity to share their thoughts on lockdown and how their lives will improve after the pandemic.

Sayings in the Suttie is part of Grampian Hospital Arts Trust’s Amplify Initiative, which aims to promote the benefits of art in health care while exploring different ways to engage with and create art.

The Suttie Arts Space exhibition has an interactive section called Life After Covid where people can write their thoughts on the wall.

Part of the exhibit looks at what people have felt most grateful for since the UK went into lockdown last March, and how they have coped.

One visitor wrote that they had coped by shouting at the TV and watching covid briefings, while others were helped by working, Facetime calls, friends and family, self-love, technology or being out in nature.

Visitors, including health workers, patients and their visitors, were also asked to describe 2020 in five words.

For some, these included friends, family, kindness, despair, hope, journey, a job at the NHS, life, key workers, internet and their pets.

A further section of the space gives visitors a place to leave words of encouragement for NHS Grampian staff, and many have left inspirational pictures and messages, such as “Bee Happy”, “We Can Do This” and “Self isolation should NOT = loneliness.”

A spokeswoman for the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust said: “Sayings in the Suttie is an exhibition conceived as a direct response to the Covid-19 global pandemic. As part of the Amplify initiative, the exhibition is focused on participation and collaboration and invites people to share their thoughts on several aspects related to the idea of Life After Covid.

“With importance currently placed in healthcare professionals, many forget we are dealing with people – individuals with names, wishes and feelings of their own.

“Sayings in the Suttie grants us an opportunity to reflect on the importance of The Suttie Arts Space as a welcoming, warm environment open to all.

“Amplify is a Grampian Hospital Arts Trust participatory arts initiative funded by Creative Scotland. The project aims to promote the many benefits of art in healthcare whilst exploring different ways to engage with and create art.

“We have designed the exhibition in a way to make participation safe.”

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust has also joined forces with Moray-based visual artist Graeme Roger to develop digital artwork with quotes from NHS Grampian staff for the Life After Covid section.

As the vaccination process begins to roll out and many people begin looking forward to the future where Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed, part of the exhibition encouraged staff members and other visitors to record what their hopes and plans are for after the pandemic.

Many people said they were looking forward to seeing and hugging family members, while others were hoping to get a sunny holiday away from home.

Others spoke of enjoying nights out, ceilidhs, BBQs, birthday and graduation celebrations.

One person simply said that they were looking forward to getting back to normal.

To complement Sayings in the Suttie, the Small Gallery is also currently hosting a selection of quotes from Life After Covid, which were collected before the start of the exhibition in partnership with Foresterhill’s Intensive Care Unit.

Due to the pandemic, The Suttie Arts Space is only open to users of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, including all staff, patients and their visitors.