New exhibition celebrates life of Aberdeen man who walked 837 miles for his love of wildlife

An exhibition has been launched to celebrate the life of a 19th-century professor at Aberdeen University.

The works of Scottish naturalist and ornithologist William MacGillivray and his friend John Audubon will be on display.

MacGillivray founded the university Zoology Museum, which still contains some of his specimens.

The former King’s College student, who went on to become a professor, developed a passion for natural history on his annual summer walk to the west coast to catch a boat to visit Harris, where he had been brought up.

He embarked on an even longer walk from the city to visit museums in London in 1819, covering 837 miles which he chronicled in a journal.

MacGillivray became close friends with North American naturalist and painter John James Audubon and worked with him on the book The Birds of America.

It became one of the best known and most valuable natural history books ever produced.

The university exhibition was organised by Museums and Special Collections assistant curators, Emma Raymond and Christina Mackenzie, and public programming manager Jenny Downes.

Emma said: “The exhibition focuses on John James Audubon and William MacGillivray, who was from Aberdeen and a frontrunner in zoological studies.

“He was one of the first people to study and have a particular interest in birds.

“He started the collection which would later become the university’s zoology collection.

“He did an incredible walk from Aberdeen to London, which we are commemorating because it is the 200th anniversary on Sunday.”

Christina said she was fascinated reading MacGillivray’s diary while carrying out her research highlighting that the two men’s friendship had developed through their love of birds.

The American even named two birds he had discovered after his Scottish counterpart.

She added: “They were trying to protect birds and wildlife, they became unlikely friends.

“It is a nice link to Aberdeen for something as famous as that book.

“MacGillivray was actually the first person to make the distinction between the hooded crow and carrion crow and some of his work within the zoology department is still used by students now.”

Mr MacGillivray moved to Edinburgh to work as an assistant and was appointed conservator of the museum of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1831.

He returned to Aberdeen in 1841 to take up the post of Professor of Civil and Natural History at Marischal College and remained there until his death in 1852.

Two of his 10 children also became ornithologists.

The exhibition, Walking with Birds: The Art of Audubon and MacGillivray, is on display at the Sir Duncan Rice Library until February 21.