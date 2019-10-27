New event to focus on mental health in north-east farming industry

Mental health in the farming community will be the focus of a major north-east event.

The NFU Scotland’s north-east region is hosting a conference in Inverurie next month.

The National Rural Mental Health Forum, NHS Grampian, Robert Gordon University and the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland will also be involved.

NFU Scotland regional chairman Davie Winton said: “Your health is your wealth and we are delighted to be hosting this conference which we hope many of our members will take the opportunity to participate in.

“This event will help us all better recognise the early symptoms of depression and show us how best to help support each other to get through the dark days.”

The first North East Mental Health Conference takes place at the Kintore Arms, High Street, Inverurie, on Thursday November 7 at 7pm.