New event to encourage north-east women into politics

Women interested in becoming involved in politics have been invited to attend a free event in the north-east.

Organised by Scotland’s Women Stand, which is funded by the Scottish Government, the event is being held to encourage women to stand for election.

The regional event will link up to a central meeting being held with 400 women in the Scottish Parliament’s Debating Chamber on Saturday September 7.

The day will run from 9.30am to 3pm at Aberdeenshire Council’s headquarters at Woodhill House, Aberdeen.

For information about how to register to attend the event, visit www.scotwomenstand.org