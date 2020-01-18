New estate triggers rezoning discussion for Aberdeen schools

Councillors have agreed unanimously to consult the public on plans for rezoning of two Aberdeen schools.

The proposals have been put forward by Aberdeen City Council to accommodate the expected growth in the local school-age population as a result of the Grandhome development, situated between Bucksburn and Oldmachar academie’s.

If approved, the changes will see the new housing development included entirely within the Oldmachar Academy catchment zone from August 1 2020 onwards.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery committee convener, said: “This is a common-sense proposal given that Bucksburn Academy’s pupil roll is expected to continue to increase over the foreseeable future, as new housing developments within Newhills and Bucksburn continue to grow and Oldmachar Academy has the capacity to accommodate the additional pupils from Grandhome.

“The proposal also takes into consideration that the development lies in close proximity to Oldmachar Academy, with relatively easy and safe walking routes to school available, whereas Bucksburn Academy would be more difficult for pupils in the Grandhome area to access.

“As always, I would encourage everyone with an interest in the proposal to give their views so that we can make as informed a decision as possible and ensure the best outcome for our pupils.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The masterplan for the housing development at Grandhome includes provision for up to 7,000 new homes, including new primary and secondary schools.

However, the delivery of the schools is dependent on the number of completed homes and number of pupils living within the development.

It is anticipated the first new primary school will not be available until after 2023, with a new secondary school expected a “number of years” after this.

The public consultation on the proposals will start on January 27 and end on March 15.

Documents to download and comment on the proposals will be available from January 27, here.