New era dawns for ferry firm serving north-east

A ferry operator serving the north-east has become the first in Europe to introduce a pioneering digital crew-management platform.

Serco NorthLink Ferries has introduced Ankaa Marine, a new cloud-based portal and app for storing and processing seafarer information.

It has been introduced to replace dated software and paper-based systems.

The technology connects directly with employees in real time and offers overviews and analytics of the crew pool.

NorthLink has around 370 marine staff who will benefit directly.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director for NorthLink Ferries, said: “We never stand still and are always looking for ways to improve our operations.

“Usually this is for the benefit of our customers. But on this occasion, we’re pleased to be doing something directly for our staff, ensuring that we keep up with technology and bring the benefits of digital services to our workplace.

“This is a proven solution to something that affects every maritime operator and we’re proud to be in at the start of a transformation in crew management.”

Ian Livingstone, managing director of Ankaa, said: “The maritime community has always been challenged with effectively managing, sharing and ensuring validity of seafarer’s data.

“This has become more difficult with tightening data privacy legislation. The maritime world has been slow to adopt digital solutions and reluctant to embrace collaboration.

“We were very frustrated with the products available on the market being unable to offer a user-friendly but complete approach to industry-wide problems.

“Ankaa Marine was specifically designed by seafarers for seafarers to offer the sector a simple solution.”