New energy hub to feature at Offshore Europe

A new energy transition hub is set to be a feature of an oil and gas exhibition in Aberdeen next month.

The space at the Offshore Europe event has been set aside for companies to discuss their plans to become more sustainable as the industry moves towards a low-carbon future.

Jonathan Heastie, the portfolio director of energy, marine and rotorcraft at organisers Reed Exhibitions, said: “The challenges and opportunities faced by the industry as it moves towards a low carbon future has been a foundation of this year’s theme ‘breakthrough to excellence – our licence to operate’ from the outset.

“The topic is comprehensively integrated into all aspects of the event from the opening through multiple strands of the conference programme and exhibitor content.

“Support from the industry is such that we have now created a dedicated area with exhibition and theatre space where companies can showcase and discuss their activities in this area critical to a sustainable future.”

More than 36,000 people are set to attend the event, which spans four days from September 3-6.

It will be the first Offshore Europe exhibition to be held at the new £333 million P&J Live complex.