New drone legislation welcomed by north-east MP

An MP has welcomed new legislation which will ensure enhanced police powers to deal with illegal or unsafe drone activity.

The Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Bill was introduced into the House of Lords on January 9.

Douglas Ross, MP for Moray, had raised concerns about the legislation from aeromodellers.

He wrote to the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority after meeting members of Dallachy Aeromodellers Club who were concerned previous proposals were “too heavy-handed” and would be “prohibitively expensive”.

He said: “I’m pleased to see their fears about over-legislating have not been realised and the new procedures put in place have in fact met approval from them and others who legally operate drones for purely recreational purposes, and already abide by safe practices.”