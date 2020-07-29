New driving range plan submitted for Aberdeen golf course

An Aberdeen golf course has lodged proposals to build a driving range.

Craibstone Golf Course hopes to build a five-bay facility adjacent to the site of its existing 18 hole course, and has submitted designs to Aberdeen City Council.

It has said there is an “expectation” of golfers that a club should provide greens to play on with other facilities and a driving range to practice on or use to de-stress.

It has been proposed for an area to the north of the club house to provide easy and direct access to those arriving at the club without having to cross the course.

A statement submitted alongside the proposal said: ” Craibstone Golf Course although already being provided with a short play practice area, is currently lacking a full driving range. And as a small to mid-sized parkland course of 5,875 yards, such a range should be appropriate for the course, and where proposed would be suitably located & scaled and blend into it’s siting on the edge of Parkhead Wood.”

Aberdeen City Council is expected to make a decision on the application in the coming months.