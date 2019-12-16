New drive to be launched to help save Westburn House

A campaign group is launching a new drive to save a dilapidated Aberdeen landmark next year.

The Save Westburn House Group will unveil a plan for the project, along with an exhibition.

Heritage specialists will give a talk to city residents, plus an overview of the history of the building in the city’s Westburn Park and explain why it is so important to restore it.

Gavin Esslemont, of Rosemount, who is spearheading the campaign, said: “We’ve done quite a lot of work so far and we want to share that information with the community and let people share their views.

“Hopefully some people in the audience might decide to support us financially or they might support us with services they can provide free of charge.”

Negotiations are under way with Aberdeen City Council to discuss funding for the restoration.

Gavin said: “We’ve got quite a number of funds earmarked and applied for and there’s discussions with the council to cover the phase one works, but the cost of that is about £300,000.

“We have a crowdfunder essentially to let the public be a part of the project, but in reality the significant amount of the funding we need has to come from grants.”

Gavin has fond memories of both the Westburn and Victoria parks having played there often as a child.

This helped to ignite his interest in saving the building.

He added: “I think people should look at buildings that are being left to decay and they should be made more aware of what they can actually do.

“What we would like to do once we get through this project is to encourage others in Aberdeen to go out and do exactly the same.”

Ian Mitchell Davidson, a specialist in heritage conservation, will be one of the keynote speakers at the talk, which will be held at the Sir Ian Wood building at Robert Gordon University.

An expert in heritage management will also talk to residents at the event, on January 16.

It will take place from 5.30pm until 8.30pm and is free to book by visiting bit.ly/35lspHf