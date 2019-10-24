New drive-thru included in plans to expand Aberdeen retail park

Proposals have been launched that could see three new retail units – including a drive-thru – at an Aberdeen retail park.

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the Wellington Circle Retail Park.

The development currently has a Makro, Puregym, Starbucks and Ikea.

In one planning application commercial property agent Ryden has applied to build two units with a separate proposal launched specifically for the drive-thru.

Ryden has applied for the two developments on behalf of London-based Project Triptych Ltd.

It is not known who any of the operators of the potential businesses would be.

The retail units will be built alongside the current Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop.

According to planning documents the drive-thru will be built in the car park.

It is not known how many potential car parking spots will be lost at the retail park if the development is approved.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A planning statement from Ryden said: “Our client has identified an over-provision of car parking within the site.

“Following the operational success of the Starbucks Drive Thru unit, (our client) wishes to supplement the existing commercial uses through the provision of additional retail pods and a further restaurant use with associated drive-thru, to ensure the ongoing vitality and viability of the Wellington Circle Retail Park.”

Previously the site was occupied entirely by Makro before the firm decided to downsize allowing for Ikea and Puregym to occupy units.

The planning statement added: “The proposals will provide ancillary facilitates to the existing retail park, serving the business and industrial uses in the immediate area, as well as Cove and Altens.

“The development will not only benefit the employment uses in the area but also the growing residential community, broadening the range of facilities available to nearby residents.

“An operator has not yet been identified for the retail pods or drive-thru restaurant and they are therefore being built speculatively.”

Members of the public have until November 13 to submit a letter supporting or in objection to both planning applications.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Alan Donnelly said the new developments had already led to a large expansion of the area in recent years.

He said: “There is an expnading population in the area, with the new school just opened bringing all the pupils and staff there.

“Balmoral is a major employer too so there is a obviously a business case for the planned facilties in the area.

“While not commenting on the merits of either application, this area is seen as ripe for investment.”