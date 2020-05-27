North-east beer giant BrewDog pokes fun at Dominic Cummings with new Barnard Castle Eye Test IPA

North-east beer giant BrewDog has taken aim at Government adviser Dominic Cummings with a new beer.

The limited edition brew, named Barnard Castle Eye Test IPA, has targeted Cummings after he broke lockdown restrictions by travelling to Durham – 260 miles away from London.

The adviser also took a 60-mile trip to Barnard Castle on his wife’s birthday – which he claims was to test his eyesight before making his return journey to the capital.

The people have spoken. So, we decided to actually do it. Here is the pre-sale of our latest limited edition @BrewDog beer: https://t.co/ibNeisb4Wp All profits will go to funding our production of free sanitiser for the NHS & Health Care Charities. pic.twitter.com/n2noKJYmTW — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) May 27, 2020

His actions have been widely criticised by MPs and the public, with one north-east MP even resigning in protest.

The beer is described on BrewDog’s website as a “short sighted beer for tall stories”, with layers of pineapple, mango and lime.

All profits from the brew will fund the production of free hand sanitiser for the NHS and health care charities.

