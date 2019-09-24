New doric guide to help prevent falls in Aberdeen hospitals

North-east health chiefs have produced a unique guide with a Doric twist to prevent falls in hospital.

This week marks Fall Prevention Awareness Week which aims to promote the stay safe message and help reduce injuries.

As part of their contribution to the event, NHS Grampian’s acute occupational therapy team has come up with an innovative guide in the dialect of the north-east to falls prevention.

This includes a different Doric word each day, with yesterday’s being “slippit”, along with a safety message.

It then features a warning in the regional dialect followed by another warning written in English.

The Doric sign reads: “Charlie says dinna be a neep and forget fit’s on your feet or ye will gang slippin on the fleers.”

The translated message below that then reads: “Charlie says don’t be turnip and forget what is on your feet or you will slip on the floor.”

Among older adults, falls are the leading cause of injury deaths, unintentional injuries and hospital admissions for trauma.

Health board bosses hope the unique take on the warnings will encourage people to think more about their own safety across the NHS Grampian area.