New Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach would boost jobs and city economy says MSP

A new stadium for Aberdeen FC close to the club’s current home at Pittodrie would “bolster” the city, according to local leaders.

On Friday the Evening Express revealed club chiefs and local authority leaders were in talks over the possibility of the Dons remaining in the city instead of moving to their planned new home at Kingsford stadium.

Leaders at Aberdeen City Council are keen to keep the club in the beach area as part of a revised city centre masterplan, which would be aimed at regenerating the area.

Possible sites include land currently occupied by the former Hilton Doubletree hotel on Beach Boulevard, which closed down last year.

Now it has been claimed the club staying at the heart of the city would boost the local economy.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “The new Aberdeen FC stadium will be a massive development and a positive for the club, jobs and the local economy.

“A beachfront location would take advantage of local transport links and bolster the city.

“Many people felt that Westhill isn’t the right place for it and it’s not at the right time.

“So I would welcome a 21st-century location for the Dons to cement their place as a major force in Scottish football.”

Councillor Marie Boulton, the local authority’s city centre masterplan lead, said: “It’s an appropriate time to refresh the masterplan as we look to move past Covid-19, and the football club is a major part of that.

“We want to make the city centre as vibrant as we can, and the club can play its part in that. In normal times we have a culture where people don’t just come into town for the game – they go to pubs and restaurants before and after, and it’s of huge importance to those businesses.

“The club has a huge part to play in the recovery and regeneration of the city.”

Despite the council leadership’s hopes a deal can be struck to keep the Dons in the city centre, the club’s position is that it remains committed to the development at Kingsford stadium.

Planning permission was granted in 2018, and the club’s new training facilities at the site opened the following year.

However, Dons’ bosses are keen to explore the possibility of developing the relationship with the local authority and how it can help with the beach area regeneration.

A spokeswoman for the club said: “With Pittodrie earmarked for housing, we are a key stakeholder at the beach.

“During initial conversations, the possibility of the club being involved in the sports and leisure element was discussed. It’s far too early to make any comment on whether or not this would be progressed by either the club or the council.

“We remain committed to a new stadium, sports and community facilities at Kingsford, albeit our plans to progress to the next stage have stalled due to the financial challenges we are facing as a result of the pandemic.”