New Dons community hub at Kingsford Stadium to be named after tech entrepreneur Dave Cormack

The new community sports hub at Kingsford stadium has been named after a north-east technology entrepreneur.

The centre and football training facilities will be named Cormack Park in recognition of Dave Cormack’s “transformative contributions” to the project to build a new home for the Dons.

The lifelong Aberdeen fan, along with his US-based investor partners, raised a significant proportion of the £12m build costs for the project.

He was appointed as the club’s vice-chairman in December.

Cormack Park, which will officially be opened on October 31, is the first development to be built of the two-phase project which includes the new stadium.

The park is home to the Bobby Clark Football Academy and the AFC Community Trust and features a training pavilion, groundsman’s accommodation, three professional training pitches, two floodlit 3G pitches and two grass pitches.

There is also outdoor and indoor space for a variety of community-based sporting and recreational activities.

Mr Cormack said: “My family and I are honoured to be recognised in this way and to be part of such a huge milestone in Aberdeen Football Club’s history.

“Cormack Park will provide much needed purpose-built and best-in-class training facilities for AFC players and coaching staff. As well as helping attract and retain talent, it will serve as an excellent community engagement base from which to inspire future generations for years to come.

“It is an essential component for AFC’s future success, on and off the pitch, and its impending completion marks a crucial time for the club as it looks to progress with phase two.

“My thanks go to Tom Crotty, Roger Lee and my other investment partners for the contributions they have made to this project.”

Mr Cormack pledged £1 million from his family charity, The Cormack Foundation, towards the community facilities two years ago. At the time he stated the money given to the club should be solely used to provide benefits for the wider community through the AFC Community Trust.

Club chairman Stewart Milne said: “Dave is passionate about the club and his input has helped propel AFC into a new and very exciting period as we look to complete the first phase at Kingsford in the coming months.

“It is important, at this time, that we also recognise the significant contributions made to the project by Bert McIntosh, Willie Donald and Mike Loggie.

“I am sure others will agree that naming the facility Cormack Park is a fitting tribute to Dave’s contribution to the club.”