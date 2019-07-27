Aberdeen FC fans to get cheaper bus tickets for home games

Aberdeen FC has announced a new partnership to make home games more accessible for supporters.

The club has teamed up with First Aberdeen to offer discounted bus tickets on home match days.

The club hopes it will encourage more fans to travel sustainably.

In order to encourage as many supporters as possible to take the bus and make more of their matchday, a discounted ticket price will be available to purchase ahead of every home league match starting from Aberdeen’s first home match with Hearts on Sunday 4th August.

The discounted ‘AFC Matchday Ticket’ will be available to purchase through the First Bus app and will allow supporters unlimited travel on First Aberdeen routes on matchday.

In order to redeem the offer a unique code will be made available ahead of each home league match.

Fans will be able to pay £65 for free travel on the day of all 19 home league games or pay £3.60 per game, saving 80p a game.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Aberdeen, said: “We are thrilled to lend our support to Aberdeen FC.

“We are proud of our Aberdeen heritage as the city where our company was born, and this new partnership is another way for us to continue to serve the communities in which we operate.”

AFC commercial director Rob Wicks said: “This new relationship will offer benefit to supporters and we hope to encourage as many of them as possible to take advantage of the discounted tickets and make more of their match day.”