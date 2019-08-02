New documentary focuses on ‘amazing’ work at Aberdeen kids’ hospital

A new documentary going behind the scenes at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital is to air this month.

The Children’s Hospital, which is narrated by former Doctor Who actor David Tennant, follows the dedicated teams as they care for boys and girls from across the north-east.

Camera crews from Aberdeen-based production company Tern TV spent several months at RACH filming for the eight-episode series, which will be shown on BBC Scotland on August 14 at 8pm.

Lesley Meldrum, corporate communications manager for NHS Grampian, said: “This is the first time we have agreed to filming on this scale, where the Tern production team were camped at the hospital for two months.

“We are absolutely delighted with the results.

“The programmes are a fantastic insight and we hope everyone enjoys them.

“It really shines a light on how amazing our staff, patients and their families really are.”

The first episode will follow the ophthalmology team, who deal with diseases of the eye.

Viewers will see consultant ophthalmologist Christopher Scott operate on three-year-old Oscar, who has bilateral cataracts – a rare condition that affects only four in every 10,000 children across the UK.

Cameras also follow the hospital’s play specialists, who work with children in RACH to ease any anxiety they may have about being in the hospital.

One of the play specialists featured in the documentary Maureen McDonald has worked at RACH for 19 years.

She said: “Every day is different, it’s rewarding, it’s challenging. If in a day I’ve made a difference to one child then that’s great, I’m going home happy.”

Viewers will be able to see how Maureen helps four-year-old liver transplant patient Jack overcome his fear of needles.

Other stories in the series include those of Kayla, 6, who has juvenile idiopathic arthritis, teenager Paul, who has cerebral palsy, and Macy, 10, who has Glut1 deficiency syndrome.