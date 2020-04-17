Video: New doctors to graduate early from Aberdeen university to help coronavirus battle

A group of new doctors from Aberdeen University will graduate today so they can join the battle against Covid-19.

After receiving guidance from the General Medical Council the graduation date for final year students at the city institution was brought forward by nine weeks so the medics can help the NHS.

Usually the medical students would have been ‘capped’ on June 19 at the summer graduations but the pandemic forced their cancellation.

The Aberdeen University doctors who were able to volunteer to join the health service will begin work under supervision in Scotland and across the UK by the end of the month.

There were 179 medical students who graduated in a virtual ceremony at 11am today with a video conferencing tool being used to allow it to go ahead.

Professor Rona Patey, the Director of the Institute for Education in Medical and Dental Sciences at the University, will be first to address the event. She said:

“Our medical graduates will begin their careers by applying their skills and knowledge to support the response to an unprecedented world health crisis. We are immensely proud of their achievements and are confident that they are prepared and ready for the challenges ahead.”

Mhairi Macfarlane, from Insch, is waiting to start as an interim foundation year one doctor in London, with the hope of contributing to the effort to tackle Covid-19.

She said: “I feel that having completed very practical placements in my final year of Medicine, studying in both the Acute Medical Admissions Unit and the Emergency Department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the University has prepared me well to now begin as a new doctor in this unprecedented time.

“I hope my contribution will help to ease some of the workload due to the increased numbers of patients, as well as the increased numbers of staff members becoming ill.”