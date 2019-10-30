New discussions over Aberdeen’s hydrogen double-decker buses after deal thrown into doubt

Aberdeen City Council is in discussions regarding a multi-million-pound deal for a fleet of new hydrogen-powered double-decker buses.

The £7.5 million initiative was thrown in doubt last month when Northern Irish firm Wrightbus went into administration.

The firm was due to deliver 15 of the green machines at a cost of £500,000 per vehicle.

Around 1,200 workers at Wrightbus were made redundant when the company was placed into administration.

However, a deal by Bamford Bus Company to buy the business and its assets was confirmed last week by administrators Deloitte.

It is owned by Jo Bamford, the son of JCB chairman Lord Anthony Bamford.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed to the Evening Express the local authority was in “discussion” with the new owners.

First Aberdeen was set to use the new vehicles on the 19 Culter to Tillydrone route at the start of the new year.

When news of the deal was announced back in July, Philip Bell, the city council’s hydrogen spokesman, hailed the scheme and said it showed Aberdeen was leading the way with hydrogen- powered buses.

In a statement, administrators Deloitte said Bamford is currently determining the size and composition of the workforce required for its future plans.

Mr Bamford will serve as executive chairman of Wrightbus, and Buta Atwal will become chief executive.

Mr Atwal said: “Recruitment will begin over the coming weeks.”