New director appointed for north-east subsea centre

A director has been appointed to spearhead a new multi-million-pound Aberdeen centre for the research and development of pioneering subsea energy technologies.

Technology expert Chris Pearson will lead the National Subsea Centre which is expected to open later this year.

The centre is a match-funded partnership between the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and Robert Gordon University (RGU).

It will be based at a repurposed centre at ABZ Business Park.

Professor Paul Hagan, RGU’s vice-principal for research, said: “The appointment of Chris as director marks a significant milestone in the development of the National Subsea Centre.”

