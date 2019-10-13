New digital artworks to go on display at Aberdeen Music Hall

Three new digital artworks will go on display at the Music Hall until March next year.

The series of innovative artworks are now being displayed on the Stepping In Screen at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

The first to be commissioned is Invisible Landscapes of Music, by Susanna Murphy and Cristina Spiteri from Bridge Side Studios, which includes extreme close ups and interiors of musical instruments.

You Are Here, by Sam Healy and Brendan McCarthy from Ray Interactive, will show a map of the stars directly above the Music Hall and updates as time passes.

The third commission, Assembly by Charles Young, will show a paper model of the neighbourhood that surrounds the Music Hall.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “All three commissions will be on display in three-weekly cycles until March 2020.”