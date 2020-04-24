New diabetes support website will help people in north-east

A new platform has been launched for people living with diabetes in the north-east.

NHS Grampian set up a website, Diabetes in Grampian, which supports those who have the disease.

It also provides help to individuals who care for those who have diabetes by providing relevant information.

The aim of the site is to help people self-manage their condition to keep healthy and maintain their wellbeing.

Details on diabetes specialist teams and peer support groups are also featured to ensure people receive the help they require.

The website compiles information on prediabetes, type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

It also provides further details on how diabetes can affect other conditions, including heart, kidney and dental issues as well as pregnancy.

For more information please visit: www.nhsgrampiandiabetes.scot.nhs.uk