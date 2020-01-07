New designs show scaled back plans for Aberdeen retirement village

Fresh plans have been submitted which could see a new retirement village created in an Aberdeen community.

New proposals have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council over the creation of the retirement village, which would be centred on Binghill House in Milltimber.

If approved, it could see dozens of homes for retirees built in the grounds of the site, along with the creation of a care home and other facilities for residents.

A proposal of application notice (POAN) was submitted to the local authority in May last year, with up to 140 accommodation units planned for the site.

But the official submission, which has been received by the council, sees the development significantly scaled back to contain only 56 houses and flats.

There will no longer be any mainstream houses included as part of the plans and all homes within the site will be for retirement-specific purposes only.

And as well as separate homes for residents, the plans for the site would also see C-listed Binghill House itself extended and converted into a care home.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a letter to the city council in support of the application, architects Halliday Fraser Munro said: “The proposal is to redevelop the C-listed Binghill House and its extensive grounds into a retirement community, taking advantage of the excellent location and proximity to existing services and facilities.

“A high-quality active retirement village, which has properties set within a parkland setting in the grounds of the listed house is envisaged. The house is a good surviving example of a late Victorian interior scheme and the exterior of the property also has a number of distinguishing details.

“The proposed redevelopment will respect the setting and fabric of the listed building and comply with the relevant Historic Environment Scotland guidance.”

A small shop, as well as food and drink services, would also be included as part of the project.

And the development would incorporate community allotments for use by residents.

The houses and flats would be set among woodland in the grounds of Binghill House.

A new road would be built to allow the site to be accessed from Binghill Road.

A number of public consultation events have already been held on the plans for the site.