New designs show future plans for former north-east academy

A new report outlining future plans for the site of the former Ellon Academy is to go before councillors next week.

The masterplan for the two sites, one of which housed the main Ellon Academy building along with a community centre and swimming pool, and the other the original Ellon Academy, known as the “old building”, is to be discussed at Formartine Area Committee on Tuesday and outlines how priorities could be delivered in the future.

A public engagement event was held in November 2017 and attended by more than 100 people.

A town centre Making Places project was then held, with the creation of the masterplan postponed until this had concluded.

The land, which lies on either side of the main road through Ellon, is proposed to be split into residential space, office and community facilities and a health centre. There will also be a car park and footpath connections.

Residential space is projected to be at its highest density on the northern end of the site, at the site of the former school building.

A health centre could be built in the south-east, with residences and supported living accommodation in the north-east. However, it is anticipated that work on homes would take place before moving on to healthcare facilities.

A report states: “The allocation for the site in Ellon states that ‘provisionally mixed-use options are being explored including housing, affordable housing, community uses and office space’.

“The masterplan document includes a series of objectives for the development of the site, including the establishment of three main ‘hubs’ of development.

“These include a civic hub, a residential hub and a health hub.

“It is considered that the proposal provides a well-considered plan for the sequential development of these edge-of-town-centre sites without stymying the future adaptability of each site.

“It would accord with the general indications included within the allocation statement and otherwise provides a vision as to how the site can be a contributor towards a revitalised Ellon town centre.”