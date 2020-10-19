New designer fashion boutique to open in north-east town this week

A new designer fashion boutique is set to open in a north-east town.

LouSells Preloved Labels, which sells a range of pre-owned designer clothing and accessories, will officially open the doors of its boutique on Friday.

Since establishing her brand, Louise McIntosh – the owner of LouSells Preloved Labels – has operated her business online from home and hosted a line-up of fashion pop-up shops across the region.

However, the opening of her first boutique will allow customers to browse her products, which includes a wide range of high-end dresses, handbags, sunglasses, and shoes, in person.

In a statement on social media, Louise said: “Our little local boutique will (hopefully) be set for opening next week.

“Our wait list of clients have been contacted to stock the shop with more beautiful pieces and more drop of slots will be announced later in the month if you missed out on this run.

“We look forward to meeting you and helping you find that perfect wardrobe addition.

“Please, if you can, wear a mask, use the hand sanitiser provided and maintain social distancing while you shop.”

The boutique will be based in on Market Square in Stonehaven.

It will be open from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.