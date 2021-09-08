Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

New defibrillators for three north-east communities as part of Men’s Shed scheme

By Michelle Henderson
08/09/2021, 5:15 pm
A total of 10 men's sheds have been provided Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) as part of a charity partnership between The Scottish Men's Sheds Association (SMSA) and St Andrew's First Aid.
A total of 10 men's sheds have been provided Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) as part of a charity partnership between The Scottish Men's Sheds Association (SMSA) and St Andrew's First Aid.

Three men’s sheds across the north-east have been given a life-saving piece of kit as part of a new national initiative.

The Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA) has joined forces with St Andrew’s First Aid to provide defibrillators to groups across the country.

Sudden cardiac arrests affect seven million people a year worldwide, with no warning and no pattern.

Now men’s sheds in Peterhead, Inverurie and Aberchirder have been given the machine – worth around £1,500 each – for free, not only to ensure the safety of members but also the wider community.

Ten groups across Scotland were given the kit, which will be kept in outdoor cabinets to ensure the public can access them 24-hours a day.

Peace of mind for all

Jim Dorman, director of campaigns and public engagement at St Andrew’s First Aid, said he hopes having the devices at hand will bring members and the community greater “peace of mind.”

“Knowing that these vital pieces of equipment will be available to both members of the 10 sheds and to the wider communities will hopefully bring considerable peace of mind,” he said.

“With every minute that passes following a cardiac arrest, the chance of survival drops by 10%. Swift use of a defibrillator is all the difference needed to significantly increase a person’s chance of survival.

“We are delighted to donate these defibrillators to help more communities save lives.”

Where can these devices can be found?

The defibs have now been distributed to the following 10 men’s sheds:

  • Aberchirder & District
  • Forfar and District
  • Glenkens
  • Inverurie & District
  • Macmerry
  • Dumfries
  • Pentlands
  • Peterhead & District
  • Springburn Park
  • Whale Firth