New defibrillator installed in Aberdeen park after fundraising efforts

A life-saving device has been unveiled in a popular Aberdeen park after a successful fundraising campaign.

The Friends of Duthie Park launched an appeal for a defibrillator in February.

More than £1,000 was raised through an online crowdfunding page and £700 of the cash was donated by a fitness group that completed a 12-hour relay race around the park on space hoppers.

The machine has been installed at the Park Cafe in a secure box that can be accessed with a pin number, which will be provided when an emergency call is made.

A defibrillator delivers a high-energy electric shock to someone suffering a cardiac arrest to help restore a stable heart rhythm.

Around a million people visit Duthie Park every year and it is hoped having an automated external defibrillator (AED) will increase the chances of survival for anyone who suffers a cardiac arrest at the attraction.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gail Gordon from the Friends of Duthie Park said: “We’re delighted it has now been installed and it is here for use if needed.

“You always hope it will not need to be used but it is good to have it here.”

Mrs Gordon launched the crowdfunding page and thanked everyone who donated money.

She said: “The community have been fantastic with the fundraising and if wasn’t for them the defibrillator wouldn’t be here.

“One woman made an anonymous donation of more than £200 because her husband had died.”

Eilidh Gilbert from Rebel personal training took part in the hop-a-thon in April. She said: “We run the pram in the park fitness classes twice a week and were keen to help the Friends of Duthie Park with this.

“We wanted to make sure the park had a defibrillator because one of our members could need it one day.”

Council staff at Duthie Park and the Park Cafe will be given training by St John Scotland so they are able to use the defibrillator.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who represents the Ferryhill ward, said: “Duthie Park is a leading attraction in Scotland, let alone Aberdeen, so to have this equipment in the park is fantastic. It is a most welcome development.”