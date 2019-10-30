New defibrillator installed at Aberdeen hair salon

A new defibrillator has been installed in an Aberdeen community.

The life-saving equipment is now on site at Prima Donna’s hairdresser on Stoneywood Road.

Installed by H&S Milne and Sons as part of its involvement in the Butchers in the Heart of the Community initiative, it was paid for by taxi firm Comcabs.

It is the third defibrillator to be installed, with the others at the butchers on Inverurie Road and at Davy’s Fish Bar on Sclattie Park, also in Bucksburn.

The scheme, which is Scotland-wide, was set up by Hunters of Kinross and is supported by Scottish Craft Butchers, the Scotch Butchers Club and Save A Life Scotland.

Its main aim is to help and encourage people to be ready and confident to use CPR equipment in the event of somebody suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Bucksburn butcher shop first got involved with the initiative last summer, putting their own defibrillator in place in November.

The second, at Davy’s Fish Bar, was installed in February and now it has been followed by the Stoneywood equipment.

Kenny Milne, owner of H&S Milne and Sons in Bucksburn, said: “We installed the first one in June or July last year.

“We put the first one up on Facebook and started collecting money in collection boxes.

“We had fundraising concerts as well and made enough to fund two defibrillators.

“Ian Shearer from Comcabs came into the store and said it was a great project and said it was something they were interested in getting involved with.

“If we could get the equipment, they were prepared to pay for it.”

Kenny added that they were hoping to launch it as a community project.

After carrying out fundraising activities for the first one, including a music concert with residents Jim and Marisha Addison, and collection tins at the shop, enough money was raised to pay for two sets of the equipment.

It was thought the location of the hairdresser was ideal, as it is between two new housing schemes.

Defibrillators are used in cases where a person is suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Having the life-saving equipment in easy-to-access places in the community can prolong lives by vital minutes, as the more time that passes while a person is suffering a cardiac arrest without assistance, the less chance there is for survival.

In cases where they are needed, 999 operator staff are able to direct members of the public to them, where they can unlock the device and will be talked through how to use it.

Ian, fleet manager at Comcabs, said: “The money has been taken from the drivers’ tips from last year to put towards the funds for the defibrillator.

“We need more of them in the city and the residents of Stoneywood were delighted when we installed this one.

“The money is from the drivers and for them to know where it is. It will be good if they ever need to help someone.

“You never know when someone could need it and so it always good to have one nearby.”

Donna Coutts, owner of Prima Donna’s Hair Salon, said she was happy to help.

She added: “I like to support my community. Anything I can do to help out.

“As soon as they offered I said yes straight away.

“I’m just happy that I could help.”

The store is not ruling out more defibrillators in the future and said to watch this space after more interest from other companies.

It is thought new equipment could even be installed in nearby Dyce.