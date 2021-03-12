New dates confirmed for CLAN’s Light The North sculpture trail

A leading cancer support charity has announced its long-awaited Light The North sculpture trail will take place this summer.

Shining a light across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, 50 2.5-metre-tall lighthouses designed by talented UK artists will be set up and on display for 10 weeks.

The trail, which was postponed twice, will take place from Monday, August 9 to Friday, October 17.

Fiona Fernie, CLAN’s head of income generation and business development, said: “We’re delighted to have new dates in the diary to bring our 10-week Light the North lighthouse trail to the north-east in August this year.

“Our team has been hard at work behind the scenes to keep things going over the last few months while our artists have been bringing their designs to life.

“We can’t wait to get the lighthouses out on the streets and to help spread awareness about CLAN’s vital cancer support services across the region.

“We hope that it will be something for us all to look forward to and become a much-needed opportunity to reconnect with our friends, family and the beautiful communities across the north-east and Northern Isles.”

The trail aims to provide a “light in the dark” for those battling cancer and their families, while raising vital funds for the charity.

It is organised in partnership with Wild in Art, which helped deliver Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail in 2019.

At the end of this year’s Light The North sculpture trail, which will be present in each of the areas that CLAN Cancer Support operates, all lighthouse sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

CLAN’s Light The North Farewell Weekend will take place from Friday, October 29 to Sunday October 31 and the auction is planned for Monday, November 1.

The Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail raised more than £1.3m for children’s hospital charities including the Archie Foundation in the north-east.