New date for Aberdeen Council by-election after Covid-19 delay

A by-election for the vacant Kincorth, Nigg and Cove seat on Aberdeen City Council will now be held in November.

The vote, brought about by the resignation of Stephen Flynn in March, will be held on Thursday November 5.

Mr Flynn stood down as a councillor after regaining the Aberdeen South seat at Westminster for the SNP at the December general election.

A by-election was scheduled for the May 14 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The ward is represented by four elected members, with Councillor Sarah Duncan, Councillor Alex Nicoll and Councillor Philip Sellar continuing to serve.

Nomination papers can be delivered to the Town House on weekdays between 10am and 4pm until Monday October 5.

The Town House is only to those wishing to lodge nominations and not to the general public.

Access is being restricted to allow council meetings to proceed safely.

More information about the by-election can be found on the council’s website.