New data shows rise in passenger numbers travelling from Aberdeen

Passenger numbers are strengthening on ferry services after they experienced a significant drop this year, according to new data.

Figures released by Serco NorthLink Ferries show 80,804 passengers travelled to the Northern Isles between March and November compared with 296,716 over the same period last year, a reduction of 71%.

The company continued to provide travel for key workers and islanders during phase one and two of lockdown, as well as maintain freight connectivity between the mainland and Orkney and Shetland.

In November specifically, figures were at 7,410 compared to 16,049 in the same month last year – a reduction of 54%.

The number of cars boarded were also down 61% from 78,550 last year to 30,317 this year.

However, freight volumes, which provide essential inward supplies and services as well as outward exports, have remained strong with only a 9% decrease.

Last month, volumes shipped were four per cent higher than the previous year with 53,299 lane metres recorded compared with 51,294 in the same month in 2019.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “As we get closer to Christmas we continue to see reduced footfall but are heartened by the strengthening of passenger and car volumes which has continued throughout autumn.

“We’re particularly pleased to have been able to support another successful livestock season with freight volumes holding up particularly strong throughout the crisis.

“With our 2021 booking system now open, we look forward to a return towards normality but in the meantime are continuing our cautious approach to service delivery. We would strongly advise anyone considering travelling over the festive period to only to do so if it is in line with public health guidelines while being mindful of potential shifts in restrictions across different council areas.”

Serco NorthLink Ferries is continuing to maintain vital transport links over the autumn and winter period following the opening of its 2021 booking system.

Ferries are operating on their normal timetable.