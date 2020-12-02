New data shows drop in passenger numbers at most north-east train stations

New data has shown the numbers of passengers using rail services dropped at most north-east stations compared with last year.

Figures released by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for the 2019/20 financial year show there was 4,632,668 entries and exits in 2019/20 in north-east stations, compared to 4,806,218 the year before.

However, there was several stations that saw an increase in the total number of passengers, including Portlethen and Laurencekirk.

Aberdeen Train Station, the largest and busiest in the region, saw a total number of 2,497,108 entries and exits made in the past financial year, compared with 2,616,142 the year before – a 4.5% drop on 2018/19.

The largest fall in numbers was recorded at Insch station, which fell by 17.5%.

A total of 57,690 entries and exits were recorded in Insch in 2019/20, compared to 69,952 in 2018/19.

The second largest drop, of 16%, was seen in Keith, which fell from 81,112 passenger entries and exits in 2018/19 to 68,102 this year.

Stonehaven dropped by 3.8%, while Inverurie fell by 4.7%, Huntly by 7.3%, and Dyce by 0.6%.

Elgin also dropped by 0.5% and Montrose fell by 1.2%.

However, not all of the statistics showed a negative number of train passenger entries and exits.

Portlethen recorded a high increase of 35.7% compared with the previous year.

In 2019/20, it saw 63,420 entries and exits, an increase of 16,698 passengers on 2018/19.

The numbers of passenger entries and exits also rose slightly in Laurencekirk, from 86,332 to 88,566 this year.

The data comes from ORR’s estimation of station usage statistics, which officially records the annual total of passenger entries and exits.

ScotRail said that demand began to fall at the beginning of march, in advance of lockdown, with the week beginning March 2 the last week of normal demand.

It also said that the firm experienced a 46% reduction in customer journeys year on year in the last four weeks of the 2019/20 financial year, and until this point had been on course to carry the largest number of passenger journeys recorded.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “With uncertainty around coronavirus, we actually saw demand fall from the start of March and as soon as the WHO declared the virus a national pandemic the number of passengers slumped dramatically.

“In the north-east there has been considerable investment with the re-opened station at Kintore and an £8 million redevelopment of Aberdeen station underway.

“We are confident that when customers start to travel again we will see rail demand increase quickly.”

In the north-east the track and signalling between Aberdeen and Inverurie was upgraded during 2018 and 2019 and a new half hourly service introduced in December 2019, which will have also improved some figures.

A new hourly service was introduced between Montrose and Aberdeen in 2018 which also resulted in increased numbers of customers using rail after five years of decline due to the reduction in employment in the oil and gas sector.

In Scotland, Glasgow Central has remained the busiest station in Scotland, and saw almost 33 million passenger entries and exits in the last year.

The other stations in the top five most used stations are Edinburgh Waverley with 23.m, Glasgow Queen Street with 16.6m, Paisley Gilmour with 3.9m and Edinburgh Haymarket with 2.9m.

The least used station was Lochluichart in the Highlands, where there was only 198 entries and exits.