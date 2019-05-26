New cross country race to take place in north-east next month

A new cross country race will be held in the north-east next month.

Run Banchory, which has been organised by fitness entrepreneur Scott Birse, is the town’s first-ever multi-terrain running event.

The 10-kilometre event on June 16 will see 400 runners start and finish from King George V playing field in the town, taking in Blackhall and Scolty woods. A one-kilometre children’s race will also be held.

Scott said: “I have always questioned why a town the size of Banchory does not have such an event compared to other local towns who do.

“Therefore, I was determined to organise an event that can bring a community together whilst also benefitting local organisations and charities.

“It is the hope that the event will grow into a festival of running and bring a lot to the local community.”

To sign up, visit resultsbase.net/event/4844