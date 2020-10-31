New Covid-19 levels decision sparks fears for Aberdeenshire businesses

Placing Aberdeenshire in the second level of Covid-19 restrictions will put businesses “in jeopardy”, local leaders have warned.

From Monday, both the shire and city will be in level two of the Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework.

Council chiefs in Aberdeen have already slammed the Scottish Government about the decision and now businesses in Aberdeenshire have raised their own fears.

It was hoped the region would be included under level one, as the number of positive coronavirus cases is lower than many other local authorities across Scotland.

Under level two status time restrictions on hospitality will still apply – but alcohol will be permitted to be sold indoors with the main meal until 8 pm. Outdoors the curfew would be extended to 10.30 pm.

Dennis Forsyth, who owns Cheers Bar in Fraserburgh, said the move is “detrimental” and feels it does not allow him to make long-term plans.

He said: “It is highly detrimental to the business but we expected this to happen. The situation seems very political at the moment.

“People are just going to have to adjust as they will be long-term. This going into the unknown means you can’t make any plans for the business.

“We can’t have a load of stock just sitting in the bar.

“A lot of people think it is just the pubs and clubs hit by this but it also the suppliers who are struggling too.”

John Burgess, who runs the Paddock Bar in Portlethen, said the system is a “shambles”.

He said: “It is a bit silly because we qualify for level one and there is not a big infection rate in Grampian.

“It is an absolute shambles. Everybody is asking for guidance but nobody has a clue what is going on.

“We have all been left to fend for ourselves with this. I’ve got punters asking what they can and cannot do and I don’t know.”

Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “There is widespread concern in the north-east about how much is being done to protect livelihoods during the pandemic.

“The issues raised by Aberdeen’s business leaders are just as valid in my constituency and wider Aberdeenshire.

“I’ve been hearing from employers about the impact that continuing restrictions are having on their future prospects.

“It’s not just hospitality – supply chains are in real trouble, as are businesses which closed in March and have yet to reopen.

“There needs to be a jobs-focused approach from the Scottish government in the coming days.

“I also support the reduction to tier one for Aberdeenshire when it is safe and practical to do so, in line with the Scottish government’s own evidence.”

Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford councillor Robbie Withey said: “Keeping Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on the same tier means that the city hasn’t been cut off, which is also good news for communities nearby.

“But we have towns and villages only a few miles from tier-one Moray, like Huntly in my ward.

“In the longer term, the north-east will need tiers based on hard evidence.

“These restrictions have already applied for three weeks and many plans for local economies are in jeopardy.”

Deputy first minister John Swinney said: “I recognise entirely the frustration with the restrictions in place not just in the north-east of Scotland but in all parts of the country.

“None of us want to be living our lives the way were are having to live them just now but we are having to take steps to make sure we act promptly and effectively to tackle the pandemic.

“What the Scottish Government has opted to do in the first iteration of the application of the levels in our strategic framework is to err on the side of caution.

“Wherever we felt there were decisions that could’ve gone one way or the other about levels we have erred on the side of caution just to give us that extra or space to tackle the virus.

“That is very much the sentiment that has been applied in all circumstances around the country.

“To the north-east of Scotland what I would say is that we have taken decisions based on the evidence in front of us.

“It shows there is still a presence and a prevalence of the virus within our communities. We have to act and exercise caution to suppress the virus and we will do that in the forthcoming period.

“The allocation of local authorities to individual levels will be reviewed on a weekly basis. We will do the first review and announce its conclusions a week on Tuesday.”