New course will help boost job prospects for people in north-east

A course aimed at boosting people’s job prospects will begin in the north-east later this month.

The improve your employability skills course is being held at Peterhead Community and Leisure Centre on Balmoor Terrace.

It runs for 12 weeks and takes place every Wednesday between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The first event takes place next Wednesday.

It is being run by Aberdeenshire Council’s community learning and development service and is free.

For more information about the course, contact the council’s community learning and development worker Mags Joseph.

She is available by calling 01467 533411, texting 07557 167080 or emailing mags.joseph@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

For more information about the community learning and development team, visit aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/cld/