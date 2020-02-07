One in five shops on Aberdeen’s Union Street are lying empty

One in five shops on Aberdeen’s Union Street are currently empty.

Of the 185 retail units, 37 are unoccupied with firms shutting up shop or moving on elsewhere.

The majority of the empty units are in the west end of Union Street, with 18 units counted between the Holburn Junction and Bon Accord Street.

Of the total number of units, more than 10% are either a betting, vape or charity shop.

Restaurants, bars, and takeaways account for 18% of the units on the street.

One of the prominent vacant sites, the former Waterstones bookstore, has already attracted interest from discount retailer Poundland, which applied for a business warrant to internally fit out the site, which has lain vacant since the booksellers moved to the Bon Accord Centre in May 2018.

Other shops planned for Union Street include a Taco Bell and a Tesco, both set to open later this year.

In August last year, The Esslemont restaurant and Mac’s Pizzeria opened in the former Esslemont and Macintosh department store, which shut in 2007. The site was then occupied by Jamie’s Italian, which opened in February 2013, before closing down in 2017.

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of the Aberdeen City Centre Community Council, said: “It’s disappointing to see so many units lying empty on Union Street but it becoming increasingly difficult for business owners who are up against online shopping.

“There are a lot of empty units, particularly on the upper floors of Union Street, and it would be great to see that space being used.

“But it is a widespread problem because businesses are up against online shopping nowadays. I do think there is an onus on business owners to try to make their building more appealing to customers.

“There are grants available for business owners if they wish to have the front of their stores done up, and I would encourage them to do so.”

Under the city centre masterplan, a blueprint approved by the local authority in June 2015, a number of objectives were set out to regenerate the city over the years to come, while conserving its heritage.

Phase one of its planned projects are currently underway, which includes the rejuvenation of Aberdeen Art Gallery, which opened in November, and the pedestrianisation of Broad Street, which was finished at the start of August 2018.

Other schemes include installing suspended street signs in areas across the city centre and banning traffic on Langstane Place, Justice Mill Lane and Windmill Brae from 10pm to 5am.

Phase two of the scheme is planned for years four to seven of the project and includes diversifying employment space as well as developing skills and training in the services sector.

The Queen Street initiative, which forms part of phase two, also hopes to deliver more than 300 new homes and incorporate a civic hub.

In 2017, a Union Street Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS), was launched. The five-year initiative aims to “restore the majesty” of Aberdeen’s main street, and is a £2.4 million grant fund which is available to owners of eligible buildings to undertake high quality repairs, restoration and the refurbishment of buildings.

Since its inception, it has been used to refurbish a former jewellers into a hot dog restaurant.

Real Hot Dogs at 166 Union Street opened in August 2018 after making use of the grant to clean up the shop front, however it closed in January last year.

The scheme is currently planned to run until 2022.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of business body Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Union Street as a high street is changing and this is necessary, in a challenge that is not felt in Aberdeen alone, but across the country.

“We need to think differently about the experience we offer and of course there are still challenges here as we make this transition. Our efforts to continue revitalising Union Street are ongoing and enhancing the experience for those living and working in the city is an integral part of what we do as an organisation as we aim to drive footfall in the city centre.”

Aberdeen City Council is taking an active approach to improve the city centre and has served notices on businesses deemed to “negatively impact the amenity of the area.”

The owner of one business, Inspirations on Union Street which is vacant, was asked to make a string of repairs due to its condition bringing “significant disamenity” to the area.

An appeal was lodged with the Scottish Government last year which was rejected this month.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the council’s lead on the city centre masterplan, said: “Union Street remains very much the heart of Aberdeen. The council is working with Historic Environment Scotland to conserve the fabric of its most important buildings by offering grants to owners.

“CARS also aims to stimulate the economy by encouraging occupancy of vacant commercial units and upper floors for residential use. The council is continuing to invest in our heritage as well as events that showcase our unique streetscape.”