New coronavirus mobile testing site set to open in north-east town

A new coronavirus mobile testing unit is being created in a north-east town.

Half of the Lossie Green car park in Elgin has been shut off, with barriers placed across it to stop drivers parking their vehicles there.

The local authority has now confirmed that they will constructing a Covid-19 mobile testing unit there.

It will be the second testing facility in Elgin, with a drive-thru centre already established outside Linkwood Medical Centre.

The unit will be one of 13 being rolled out across Scotland as part of the UK Government testing programme.

It will be staffed by military personnel and will offer testing to symptomatic key workers or household members.

Other sites agreed so far are Motherwell, Prestwick Airport, Dunoon, Stranraer, Galashiels and Peterhead.

Eligible key workers can book a slot at a mobile testing unit using the digital portal at:

https://self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/