New coronavirus case in north-east as 60 people test positive in Scotland

A seventh person has tested positive for coronavirus in the north-east.

The Scottish Government said latest daily figures showed that 2,892 tests have been carried out so far, with 2,832 tests confirmed negative.

There are 11 confirmed cases in the Lothian area and ten in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with seven each in Grampian and Lanarkshire.

Six cases have been confirmed in Shetland, six in Forth Valley, four each in Tayside and Ayrshire and Arran, with three cases in Fife and two in the Borders.

A total of 590 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, up from 456 at the same point on Wednesday, the Department of Health said.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: