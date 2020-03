A group of North Sea operators have struck a deal with a helicopter operator to bring confirmed and suspected Covid-19 sufferers back to shore.

CHC Helicopter will start providing the new dedicated service – unofficially dubbed the “Corona Copter” – this week.

Operators Total, Shell, CNR, Taqa, Spirit Energy, Equinor and EnQuest will be able to call upon the aircraft.

