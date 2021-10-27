Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

New contractor swoops in to save Banff Harbour from devastation this winter

By Ben Hendry
27/10/2021, 12:59 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 1:03 pm
Banff Harbour repairs are resuming. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Repairs have resumed at troubled Banff Harbour after months of delays sparked fears it could be wiped out by winter storms.

Concerns about the historic port surfaced this summer when a £1.3 million project ground to a halt amid a dispute between Aberdeenshire Council and contractors Lochshell Ltd.

Engineers walked off site in August, saying the work required was far more complex than had been suggested.

With fears mounting while the upgrades remained at a standstill, the council cancelled the contract at the start of September and vowed to find another firm to take it on.

After a turbulent few months, the council ended its Banff Harbour contract with Lochshell Ltd

First job is to steady rickety pier

Shearwater Marine Services Ltd, based in Dunoon, has now been appointed and workers are on site.

Specialist staff recently dived into the water to study the state of the port before forming a plan of action.

They will prioritise efforts to stabilise the crumbling east pier ahead of expected stormy seas in the months to come.

They will then move on to the railway jetty – which collapsed into the sea in fierce conditions in 2017 and has only since undergone makeshift repairs.

A section of the pier at Banff Harbour collapsed overnight on Friday, April 16, 2017.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads and infrastructure, Philip McKay, outlined his hopes that the pier will be safe from any further damage by the end of November.

He added: “Moving forward, we are continuing our discussions with both Shearwater and other suppliers to look at the rebuilding of the stonework of both the east pier and railway jetty.”

Doubts raised about harbour’s survival

While the project remained in limbo, some serious concerns were raised about its future.

One harbour user, Phil Hemsley, predicted Banff Harbour “could be finished” if important repairs were not performed “before the winter gales come”.

You can read the council’s full statement here.

