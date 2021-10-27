New contractor swoops in to save Banff Harbour from devastation this winter

Repairs have resumed at troubled Banff Harbour after months of delays sparked fears it could be wiped out by winter storms.

Concerns about the historic port surfaced this summer when a £1.3 million project ground to a halt amid a dispute between Aberdeenshire Council and contractors Lochshell Ltd.

Engineers walked off site in August, saying the work required was far more complex than had been suggested.

With fears mounting while the upgrades remained at a standstill, the council cancelled the contract at the start of September and vowed to find another firm to take it on.

First job is to steady rickety pier

Shearwater Marine Services Ltd, based in Dunoon, has now been appointed and workers are on site.

Specialist staff recently dived into the water to study the state of the port before forming a plan of action.

They will prioritise efforts to stabilise the crumbling east pier ahead of expected stormy seas in the months to come.

They will then move on to the railway jetty – which collapsed into the sea in fierce conditions in 2017 and has only since undergone makeshift repairs.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads and infrastructure, Philip McKay, outlined his hopes that the pier will be safe from any further damage by the end of November.

He added: “Moving forward, we are continuing our discussions with both Shearwater and other suppliers to look at the rebuilding of the stonework of both the east pier and railway jetty.”

Doubts raised about harbour’s survival

While the project remained in limbo, some serious concerns were raised about its future.

One harbour user, Phil Hemsley, predicted Banff Harbour “could be finished” if important repairs were not performed “before the winter gales come”.

